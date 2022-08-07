6 minutes ago

Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi has told Chelsea he wants to leave in order to get more playing time.

There is interest from Juventus, Dortmund, Southampton, and Leicester City are all interested in taking him on loan.

The player's representatives have been given permission to speak to clubs who are interested in the winger about a move away from Chelsea.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is concerned about being left out of the Chelsea squad entirely on Saturday but he is fully fit and still traveled with the squad to face Everton.

Hudson -Odoi burst onto the season under Maurizio Sarri but after flashes of his talent has failed to convince the club that he is the next big thing Chelsea went to all lengths to keep him out of the clutches of Bayern Munich.

He has flattered to deceive failing to hit the heights that his enormous talents promised whiles coming through the Chelsea academy and playing for the England youth team.

The Blues under new ownership are looking to rebuild the squad with the arrivals of Raheem Sterling from Man City, Khalidou Coulibaly, Marc Cucurella among others.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has made a total of 72 appearances in the English Premier League winning the Champions League, Super Cup, and the World Club Championship Cup.

Hudson-Odoi made 11 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea last season.

The 21-year-old, who earns £120,000 a week, scored one goal and provided two assists in those games.