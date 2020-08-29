2 hours ago

English born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah started Arsenal's community shield triumph over Liverpool and should have scored but for Alisson in post for Liverpool.

It was an entertaining season opener as Arsenal won the FA Community Shield after beating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties (1-1 FT).

Despite Liverpool dominating early possession, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang curled home an emphatic effort to put Arsenal ahead after just 12 minutes.

The Gunners almost doubled their lead through Eddie Nketiah but Alisson parried his effort well, before James Milner headed over just before half-time.

Liverpool began pushing hard after the break and finally equalised through Takumi Minamino, who finished well after a fortunate penalty box ricochet in the 73rd minute.

There was protestation from the Arsenal players of a suspected handball but after VAR checks it was over ruled as the goal stood.

As Arsenal tired, Sadio Mané had a great chance to win the game but Emi Martínez rushed out impressively to smother.

Eddie Nketiah was replaced in the 82nd minute by team mate Reiss Nelson.

Arsenal then won the penalty shootout 5-4, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proving decisive after Rhian Brewster missed for the Premier League champions.