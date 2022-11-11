1 hour ago

Ghana target Jeremie Agyekum Frimpong has been named in the Holland squad that will participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old right-back has been the subject of interest from Ghana but has chosen to represent the country of his birth as he has always intimated.

Frimpong has been one of the standout players for Bayern Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga despite their struggles.

The 21-year-old defender born in Amsterdam has played for the junior sides of the Netherlands national team and was handed a senior team call-up in March this year but did not play a single minute.

He has continued his impressive form for his German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen after his debut season was curtailed by a long term injury.

Frimpong has been linked with moves to a lot of clubs following his sublime displays for Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga this campaign.

In January 2021 he joined German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic but an injury curtailed his involvement but has played 14 times for his side this season with five goals and an assist.

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).

Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noah Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas).