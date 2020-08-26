30 minutes ago

Ghana and Portugal have been proposed to act as scrutineers at the 70th FIFA Congress to count the votes in accordance with art. 28 par. 2 lit. e of the FIFA Statutes and art. 3 of the Standing Orders of the Congress.

The role of the Scrutineers would include, to ensure the correct majorities and quorums are applied and to count the votes submitted by FIFA’s member associations.

Member Associations would have to approve the appointment of the countries as well as five other members who would check the minutes.

When approved, the General Secretary of the GFA Prosper Harrison Addo would undertake the role of the scrutineer for the historic FIFA Online Congress to be held on September 18, 2020.

Prior to the 70th FIFA Congress, an electronic voting system and a user manual will be provided to the member associations to enable them to exercise their voting rights at the online session.

Each member association shall be responsible for the installation and handling of such electronic voting system, and for the online vote being cast in a timely manner through the system.