The Black Stars of Ghana will arrive in Cameroon for the 2021 African Cup of Nations on January 7,2022 two days to the start of the tournament and three days before Ghana's group C opener against Morocco.

The Black Stars of Ghana will open camp in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 ahead of the 33rd edition to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon 2022.

The team will be in Doha for a period of three weeks to prepare for the Tournament scheduled for Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

The Black Stars will play three International friendly matches in Qatar to give Coach Milovan Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad for the Tournament.

Ghana are expected to play a yet to named club side on Tuesday, December 28, before taking on one of the Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams on Friday, January 1, 2022 in another friendly.

The team will wrap up their test matches against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, 2022 to take on the rest of Africa at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.