The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MoFARI) is asking for information on Ghanaians stranded abroad as a result of the border closure to evacuate them back home.

According to MoFARI in a statement, “All eligible nationals who are prepared to pay for their cost of travel to Ghana must submit their details to the Ghana High Commission abroad by close of today Wednesday, May 13, 2020.”

Earlier this week the government of Ghana decided to evacuate some government officials and Ghanaians who were stranded abroad as a result of border closures due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Charles Owiredu, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said earlier this week that the special arrangement was arrived at due to available information on the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

“We’ve received some requests and calls from some Ghanaians in the UK, US and in other countries. Like I said, based on the earlier discussions the President had with the ambassadors, they are supposed to furnish us with data of stuck Ghanaians who find themselves in such situations. Whatever decision will be taken, we’ll be led by the science,” he said.

Ghana’s current case count of COVID-19 is 5,127 with 494 recoveries and 22 deaths.

Find attached further details in the statement from MoFARI.

