The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has revealed that Ghana is likely to receive the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Board approval for a $3 billion bailout by the close of May 2023.

Mr Ofori Atta speaking to Eurobond holders at an Investors Presentation Forum said Ghana has made significant progress in terms of restructuring its debt and called on external creditors to support the country’s application for an IMF programme.

“We do at this time expect an IMF board approval in May [2023] and contemplate a rapid negotiation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with our creditors. We have made significant efforts on all fronts. We hope we could reach an agreement in principle with you our Eurobond holders quickly”.

“We understand this is a challenging time for all of you to commit and offer financial support to all of you. But please be assured we are fully committed to you and your advisors to ensure an equitable solution,” he said.

Kristalina Georgieva

His comments come after the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),said she is optimistic that the fund’s Executive Board would grant final approval to Ghana’s bailout request soon.

Ms Georgieva said at the ongoing World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C. that her optimism stemmed from the swelling goodwill that the country was getting from the international community, including its creditors.

Graphic Online’s Maxwell Akalaare Adombila who is covering the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C., USA reports Ms Georgieva told journalists Thursday that her outfit was pushing the bilateral creditors to quickly provide the financial assurance needed for the board to approve the deal.

Ghana secured a staff-level agreement (SLA) for the $3 billion request in December 2022 but efforts to move to the final lap have dragged as bilateral creditors haggle over the terms of the debt restructuring exercise.

Source: citifmonline