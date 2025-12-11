2 hours ago

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in partnership with key players in the creative and cultural sectors, has announced the grand launch of 100 Years of Highlife, a historic celebration honoring Ghana’s most iconic and globally influential music genre.

Highlife, regarded as more than just music, embodies Ghana’s cultural identity and national legacy, shaping generations both locally and across the African diaspora.

The launch will kick off a year-long commemoration highlighting the evolution of Highlife, its pioneering artists, and its enduring influence on Africa’s music scene and beyond.

Scheduled for Friday, 19 December 2025, at 6:00 PM, the event will be held at La Palm Royal Beach Resort in Accra. It will bring together legendary musicians, contemporary creatives, industry stakeholders, policymakers, and cultural enthusiasts.

The celebration is part of the December in GH activities, which spotlight Ghana’s creative economy and position Highlife at the heart of the nation’s cultural tourism narrative.

Members of the media have been invited to cover the launch and engage with stakeholders dedicated to preserving and promoting Ghana’s musical heritage.

The GTA encourages all Ghanaians and music lovers to join in honoring a century of rhythm, identity, and Ghanaian pride.