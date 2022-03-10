38 minutes ago

There will be no Baba Rahman as Ghana take on Nigeria in a fierce 2022 World Cup qualifier later this month.

Baba Rahman who is loan at Reading from Chelsea has been sidelined with an injury concern since picking up a thigh injury against Preston North End in the Championship.

Since the middle of February, the left full back has not played for Reading in any game and that is set to continue.

Interim Reading boss, Paul Ince has disclosed that the Ghanaian defender will be sidelined for between two to three weeks making him unavailable for Ghana's clash against Nigeria.

There will be no Baba Rahman and local reports have indicated that Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah may be handed a call up as replacement.

"Rahman is two or three weeks away. Halilovic is maybe another week or so away. It's tough because these players have been out a while and we need to get them back up to scratch." Ince said in a press conference ahead this weekend's match against Nottingham Forest.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.