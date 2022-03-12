2 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) will stage a Pan-African football Championship in the coming months.

The intercontinental school soccer tournament, according to CAF, will be introduced into schools across the continent, targeting both boys and girls, in an effort to use the lessons of football to guide growth and development and shape future leaders.

Ghana is part of six Countries from the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B committed to the idea from the continental football body and will partake in the maiden edition. The other five countries making the zonal representation for the 2022/23 season includes Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Niger and Togo.

The vision of the competition is to create a future in football for every boy and girl in Africa with a purpose of exploiting opportunities within the values of football to holistically develop African boys and girls.

The CAF Pan-African Schools Football Championship is part of the new leadership under Dr. Patrice Motsepe’s plan of developing football from a Pan-African point of view from the grassroots, with the goal of fostering a new generation of African youths.

The Ghana Football Association in partnership with the Ministry for Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Education have committed Ghana to the Championship and in the coming days, the football Association will provide more information to the public on this competition for schools which will be organized with the Ghana Education Service.

School football is high on the agenda of the Ghana Football Association.