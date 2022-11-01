23 minutes ago

In November, Ghana will preside over the UN Security Council in New York, marking an important turning point in the nation's two years on the body.

The UN Security Council is the primary institution for the maintenance and promotion of global peace and security, so Ghana's role as chair of the Council's affairs for the month of November is significant.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a media outlined some programmes of activities in November towards Ghana’s Presidency of the UN Security.

It said on Tuesday, November 01, there would be a press briefing by Mr Harold Adlai Agyeman, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ghana to the United Nations in New York, to the UN Press Agencies at 4:30pm.

It said on the same day at 7pm, Mr Agyeman would also brief the wider UN Membership on the Programme of Work and Ghana’s priorities during the month.

The release said on Thursday, November 03, there would be an Open Ministerial debate to be chaired by Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on the topic, “Integrating Effective Resilience Building in Peace Operations for Sustainable Peace” from 2pm to 5pm and 7pm to 10pm in the UN Security Council Chamber.

It said on Thursday, 10th November, from 2pm to 5pm, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would chair a debate at the Heads of State level on the topic, “Counter-terrorism in Africa: An Imperative for Peace, Security, and Development”.

The release said the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the United Nations, New York, has informed that UNTV sends out feeds of meetings and briefings via fiber outbound lines through two companies, “Encompass” and “IDB-The Switch”.

It said UNTV also covers all briefings at the Press Briefing Room, and it is always assigned to the outbound Line “Encompass 4025” as well as the Switch UNN TV.

It noted that, however, UNTV does not cover United Nations Security Council (UNSC) wrap-in briefings to member states, but WebTV does.

It said media houses who were not included on the UNTV daily schedule client list could send an email to redi@un.org to enable them to receive daily coverage schedule to find out which outbound lines the press conferences, briefings, UNSC stakeouts, and UNSC meetings will be aired on for the day.

The release said in its capacity as President of the UN Security Council, Ghana hopes to build consensus in the Council and across the UN on the need to ensure that Peace Operations, including kinetic and non-kinetic interventions, take into consideration the changing security landscape by fully addressing underlying causes and drivers of conflict, linked to the growing youth bulge, poverty, climate change and absence of resilient institutions.