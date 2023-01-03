1 hour ago

Ghana is to review the existing COVID-19 measures to avert further outbreaks in the wake of a change in the global situation of the pandemic.

To tackle the Coronavirus pandemic, some countries across the world have implemented a range of stringent policies.

The change in the global situation of COVID-19 particularly with reported increase in new cases in China and other countries as well as Ghana’s relatively low vaccine coverage poses a major threat of importation and a new wave of COVID-19 infection in the country.

There has been a decline and sustained low levels of COVID-19 cases in Ghana over the past three months.

As of December 16, 2022 there were four active cases of the virus recorded by the GHS in Ghana.

The COVID-19 virus has been around for the past three years and even though the numbers are down in Ghana, it is up in some other countries.

It is unclear when the pandemic will end.

Ghana has seen a very significant decline in the last three months with a low active number of cases.

Ghana has not recorded any deaths for a while now.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said the new global situation calls for tightening and reviewing of existing measures in Ghana to avert further

outbreaks.

In a press statement issued by the Director General of the GHS on Sunday, January 1, 2022, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said the GHS and the Ministry of Health were critically monitoring the situation in consultation with key stakeholders.

"We will shortly come out with our country specific measures to address the current threat of COVID-19 especially with respect to importation."

Below is a copy of the press statement

We want to use this opportunity to encourage all Ghanaians who have not availed themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination to do so. Those who have taken their first dose are to go for the second dose and those who have taken their second dose are also entreated to go for the booster. Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID19 infection.