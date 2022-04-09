52 minutes ago

The global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, Speedtest, has released the ranking of mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world.

On the fixed broadband speeds, Speedtest Global Index has ranked Ghana number one in Africa and 79th globally, with a speed of 53.28 Megabit per second (Mbps).

This means Ghana’s fixed broadband is the fastest in Africa.

Speedtest Global Index measures the global internet speed, and it looks at the internet speed of about 181 countries.

Fixed broadband is an ultra-fast business internet connection that beams through radio signals. Fixed broadband encompasses any high-speed data transmission to a fixed location (residence or business) using a variety of technologies, including cable, DSL, fibre optics, and wireless.

Below are the top 10 African countries with the fastest fixed broadband:

1. Ghana

International ranking: 79

Speed: 53.28 Mbps

2. South Africa

International ranking: 89

Speed: 47.32 Mbps

3. Egypt

International ranking: 91

Speed: 42.42 Mbps

4. Madagascar

International ranking: 96

Speed: 38.68 Mbps

5. Cote D’Ivoire

International ranking: 101

Speed: 37.36 Mbps

6. Seychelles

International ranking: 103

Speed: 37.02 Mbps

7. Senegal

International ranking: 105

Speed: 35.28 Mbps

8. Morocco

International ranking: 110

Speed: 28.38 Mbps

9. Mauritius

International ranking: 121

Speed: 25.60 Mbps

10. Burkina Faso

International ranking: 125

Speed: 23.95 Mbps

Source: Ghanaguardian.com