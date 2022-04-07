1 hour ago

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) as part of efforts to sanitize the hospitality industy has shut down six hotels facilities operating unhygienic and illegally in the Kwahu enclave in the Eastern Region.

The operation is part of the enforcement and monitoring process to ensure compliance with tourism regulations ahead of and during the 2022 Kwahu Easter Festival.

According to the Regional GTA manager, Frederick Adjei-Rudolph who led the operation “We do know that Easter celebrations at Kwahu are a peak period for hospitality operators to rake in, but we must also ensure value for money for tourists. About 27 facilities were earmarked under two categories: enforcement and monitoring’’.

He explained that “Six were closed down out of the 10 for enforcement, 17 other units will be re-inspected as part of ongoing monitoring efforts because they did not qualify for license this year. The Authority’s regulatory mandate will be fully and strictly enforced. The exercise will be very robust effective, fair, and firm’’.

He added that those operating illegally are under monitoring to start the processes to acquire a license before they start business, adding that others who flouted the standardized rules and were closed down would have to correct defects as requested by the GTA before they reopen.

The Regional GTA boss further explained: “Before a hospitality facility operates, they must obtain, complete, and submit a registration form, submit a document detailing the architecture of the infrastructure, submit all mandatory documents from allied agencies, such as the Fire Service, EPA, Police, etc who must give approvals’’.

‘’Afterwards a first assessment of the facility is conducted, processes begin for the issuance of license within two weeks. The license lasts from January 1 to December 31 subject to renewal after periodic inspection. Operators of new facilities have six weeks to obtain and submit all mandatory and suitable requirements.”

‘’Those who are operating below standard, are required to correct defects before they would be allowed to work. We do not just close down facilities on poor standards, we identify defects, and give caution for them to be corrected before we take action. Those we closed on poor standards had already received information to work on defects identified’’ he concluded.