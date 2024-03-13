2 hours ago

In a thrilling encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening, Ghana's national team secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Gambia in the ongoing 13th African Games Men’s Football competition, propelling them to the top of Group A.

The Black Satellites showcased their prowess with goals from Aziz Misibau, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Jerry Afriyie, delighting fans with an impressive performance.

The action-packed match kicked off with successive goal attempts from both sides, setting the stage for an intense battle.

It was Misibau who broke the deadlock for Ghana in the 13th minute, capitalizing on a loose ball in the box after the Gambian goalkeeper failed to maintain control.

After the halftime break, Abdul Aziz Issah extended Ghana's lead with a well-placed shot early in the second half, leaving the Gambian goalkeeper helpless.

Although Ghana had an opportunity to further widen the gap with Misibau's penalty kick in the 74th minute, the Gambian goalkeeper managed to make a crucial save.

However, the resilient Gambian side managed to pull one back in the final minutes of the game, but Ghana's victory was sealed when substitute Jerry Afriyie scored a spectacular goal, securing a resounding 3-1 win for his team.

With this victory, Ghana now leads Group A with four points, positioning them favorably for advancement in the tournament.

Both Benin and Congo trail closely behind with two points each, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the group stage.

The Black Satellites will face Benin in their final group game on Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Legon Sports Stadium.

The match promises to be a fiercely contested affair, with both teams eager to secure their spot in the knockout stage of the competition.