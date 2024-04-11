2 hours ago

The national male U-15 team is set to resume camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, with head coach Abdul Karim Zito and his technical staff ready to oversee the training sessions.

Following a recent nationwide scouting exercise, Zito and his team have identified promising young talents who will join the camp for further assessment and training.

Players selected from the screening exercise are expected to report to Prampram for training, with the first batch scheduled to arrive on Friday, April 12, 2024.

The second batch of players will report on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Football clubs whose players have been called up are urged to take note of the reporting dates and ensure their players comply accordingly.

This camp presents an invaluable opportunity for young talents to showcase their skills and potentially earn a spot in the national youth team.

SECOND BATCH: