3 hours ago

Desmond Offei, the coach of Ghana's Under-20 team, has commended the dedication and work ethic of Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Offei lauded Okraku's tireless efforts and vision for the advancement of Ghanaian football, emphasizing the significant role Okraku plays in steering the sport forward.

In praising Okraku, Offei highlighted the FA boss's relentless work ethic and unwavering commitment to Ghanaian football.

He described Okraku as someone who works tirelessly, often sacrificing sleep to pursue the development of football in Ghana.

"Kurt Okraku has a vision for Ghana football. He works really hard. There is nobody that works harder than Mr. Kurt Okraku, he doesn't sleep, he is incredible," Offei remarked.

Under Okraku's leadership, Ghanaian football has seen notable progress despite facing challenges, including the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offei acknowledged the steady rise of Ghanaian football since Okraku assumed office in 2019, attributing it to Okraku's vision and dedication to the sport.

Despite the hurdles posed by the pandemic, Ghana football has continued to make strides under Okraku's guidance, achieving modest success along the way.

Offei's praise underscores the crucial role played by Okraku in driving the development and growth of football in Ghana.