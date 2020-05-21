1 hour ago

Black Satellites (U-20) center back Nathaniel Adjei has signed a new deal with UK firm, Base Soccer Agency to represent and manage his football career.

The Danbort FC defender, who plays in the Ghana Division one League, chose to sign on with the United Kingdom-based football agency to secure a move abroad.

His decision to sign with the global agency confirms the player's intention to play in Europe.

Base' clients include for Swansea City and Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew, Kyle Walker of Man City and England, and other top professional footballers across the world.

The former Ghana U-17 vice captain and current U-20 defender, whose career development will now be managed by Base, is also wanted by top European clubs including Napoli, PSG and Genk to reinforce their defence.

He was named the 5th best young player in the Scoutsourced Top 60 value players ranking in 2018/19 season.

Adjei, 17, was described as "a stoic Center Back, completely commanding on the ground and in the air".

"Stays on his feet and seems determined to distribute with simplicity, but also able to look long with touch.Be very surprised if he does not get a move soon, as he could already do a job for a Ligue 2 side at 16," according to Scoutsourced.