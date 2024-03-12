2 hours ago

As anticipation mounts for Tuesday's Group A matches at the Accra Sports Stadium in the 13th African Games, Ghana's U20 male side gears up to secure their first win in the tournament.

The host nation will face Gambia, while Benin takes on Congo in the other match of the day, with all teams eager to improve their fortunes following draws in their opening matches.

Black Satellites coach Desmond Offei acknowledges the challenge posed by Gambia, recognizing the opponent's commendable performance in previous tournaments.

"I have to give respect to the Gambian coach for what he did in the World Cup; he made Africa proud. He’s a very good tactician," Offei states.

Despite a draw against Congo in their opening match, Offei emphasizes Ghana's readiness and determination to secure a victory against Gambia.

"We know our qualities, and for us, it’s game by game... We are not looking too far ahead, but we know where the end goal is and where we are supposed to be," he adds.

Ghana's midfielder, McCarthy Ofori, shares Offei's sentiments, expressing the team's disappointment with their previous result and their determination to perform better in the upcoming match.

"I think it was quite unfortunate that we couldn’t win our first game.

That was so sad for us. But I think throughout this week, we have adequately prepared, and as such, we are ready for the game tomorrow," says Ofori.

Gambia's coach, Abdoulie Bojang, emphasizes the importance of on-field performance, regardless of the teams' standings on paper.

"Football is played on the field... So, we need the support and the prayers of the people from the Gambia," Bojang states.

Player Ismaila Manneh echoes Bojang's sentiment, highlighting their aim to qualify for the semifinals and their readiness to face Ghana after an unfortunate draw in their opening game.

With both Ghana and Gambia seeking their first victory in the tournament, Tuesday's matches promise to deliver intense competition on the field.