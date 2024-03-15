3 hours ago

Ghana is gearing up for a crucial showdown against Benin on Friday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, marking their final group stage match in the African Games men's football tournament.

Buoyed by their recent victory over Gambia (3-1), the Black Satellites enter the match with determination and a clear objective: to secure another win.

Having previously battled to a goalless draw against Congo, Ghana finds themselves in a promising position atop the group standings.

With their sights set on clinching a spot in the semi-finals, Ghana knows that a draw against Benin will be sufficient to solidify their position in the medal zone.

However, Benin, currently with two points, will be aiming for nothing less than a victory to enhance their chances of advancement.

The impending clash between Ghana and Benin will unfold concurrently with the match between Congo and Gambia.

Both Congo and Gambia are still in contention, standing at two and one point, respectively, presenting them with an opportunity to progress to the next stage.

As the final day of group stage action approaches, anticipation is palpable. Ghana, showcasing commendable football prowess throughout the group stage, exudes confidence in their ability to secure progression to the semi-finals.