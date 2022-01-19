Ghana vs Nigeria: Preview - Prediction, Team News, line-ups

3 hours ago

Ghana and Nigeria will meet in the final round play-offs of the African section of the World Cup Qualifiers. However, before you place your bets, make sure you read our full match preview below.

The Super Eagles finished top in Group C in the second round, and so did Ghana in Group G.

The third round play-offs will see ten teams compete in two-legged ties, with five winners booking their place in the World Cup 2022.

Match Preview

Ghana

Ghana endured a disappointing AFCON 2021, facing a group stage elimination after managing only one point in the group stage.

However, they will look to bounce back with new interim manager Otto Addo at the helm.

Ghana's run in the second round was quite thrilling as they managed to grab the top spot in their final game against South Africa, with Andre Ayew's first-half penalty proving decisive.

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew, despite not being in the best form, will lead the attack, and Ajax youngster Mohammed Kudus is expected to provide the support.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey holds the key in the midfield, and he will look to make a huge impact.

Felix Afena Gyan, the Roma teenager who stole the spotlight by scoring a brace against Genoa, has also been summoned for the squad.

Nigeria

Like Ghana, Nigeria also ensured their place in the play-offs in the final group game against Cape Verde, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Super Eagles enjoyed a brilliant group stage campaign in AFCON 2021, but their dreams were shattered by Tunisia in the round of 16.

They will turn their attention towards World Cup Qualifiers as they are set to face Ghana in the third round.

Victor Osimhen will look to translate his terrific goal-scoring form at Napoli to the Super Eagles, while Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze will shore things up in the attack.

Iheanacho’s Leicester City team-mate Ademola Lookman, who is on loan from RB Leipzig, has been included in the squad, but it remains to be seen whether he would make his debut.

Nigeria’s worrying form against Ghana - three defeats and one draw in the last four games - could be a disadvantage entering Friday’s tie.

Team News

The absence of talisman Andre Ayew will be a drawback, but Ghana’s makeshift manager Addo has an exciting squad filled with youth at his disposal.

For Nigeria, Wilfred Ndidi will be a huge miss, but they have summoned Lorient midfielder Bonke Innocent as his replacement.

Possible Ghana line-up: Joseph Wollacott; Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Andy Yiadom; Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso; Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus, Christopher Antwi-Adjei; Jordan Ayew.

Possible Nigeria line-up: Francis Uzoho; Zaidu Sanusi, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina; Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo; Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze; Victor Osimhen.

Prediction

Ghana will have the home ground advantage, but it will be a big test for Addo in his first game in charge. Elsewhere, the Super Eagles have a lot of star names who can make a big difference. This could be a hard-fought draw.

Ghana 2 - 2 Nigeria