4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has firmly rejected the notion that Ghana was founded by a single individual.

Speaking to the nation in his 2024 Founders’ Day address on Saturday, August 3, the President expressed his disagreement with claims that Kwame Nkrumah single-handedly founded Ghana.

He emphasised the collective efforts of various individuals in the independence struggle, acknowledging that while Nkrumah’s contribution is undeniable, he was not the sole architect of Ghana’s independence.

“I speak to you this evening, rejecting completely, the notion that Ghana was founded by one man. While Kwame Nkrumah’s contributions to our independence are undeniable, it is important to acknowledge for ourselves that respect that the struggle for our nation’s freedom was a collective effort spanning several generations,” President Akufo-Addo said.

In 2019, Parliament passed a law establishing August 4 as Founders’ Day to honour the contributions of all who played a role in Ghana’s journey to independence.

This law also designated September 21 as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day to specifically acknowledge Nkrumah’s contributions.

The decision to create Founders’ Day sparked protests from some individuals and groups who believed in Nkrumah’s singular role in founding the country.

These critics argue that Nkrumah’s leadership was pivotal and deserving of sole recognition.