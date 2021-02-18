3 hours ago

Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Western Region has begun rationing water in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis due to the low level of water at the treatment plant.

“Due to the onset of the dry season and its effects on water production and distribution, it has become necessary to ration water in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis until the raw water supply situation improves”.

Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, Western Regional Communications Manager of GWCL who made this known in an interview with the GNA said plans were currently underway to dredge its intake points at Daboase and Bosomase to increase the quantity of raw water.

He said, “following this developing incident, the company has provided customers with a rationing schedule through which water will be distributed to customers”.

According to him, areas to receive water supply on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays are Effiakuma, Effia, Effiakuma Zongo, Bankyease, Sawmill, Lagos Town, Airport Ridge, Kwesimintsim, Dupaul, Apowa, Assakae, Apremdo, New Amanful, Funko, Adwoa, Kajebril, and East and West Tanokrom.

On Wednesdays, Anaji, West Line, West Anaji Residential Area would also be supplied with water.

On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, Beach Road, Chapel Hill, Dixcove Hill, Esikafuo Ambantem (1, 2 & 3), Kintampo Road, Cape Coast Road, Port Quarters, Accra Road, Amonoo Road, and Bekwai Road would be supplied with water.

The rest are New Takoradi, John Sabbah Road, Tower Reservoir, Sekondi Road, Nkontompo, Poly Area, CDH, New Site, Harbour Area, Windy Ridge, Kokompe, Air Force and Adakope.

Nana Barnie appealed to the residents to use treated water judiciously by storing enough water that would last for their next supply of water.

He also advised against the use of treated water to water lawns and wash cars.