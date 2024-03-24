6 hours ago

The Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, says Ghana's future will be in better hands with the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, leading the forefront.

Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum believes the leader of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia, presents the greatest opportunity for Ghana's socio-economic transformation.

According to the Bosomtwe Member of Parliament, Dr. Bawumia will consolidate the good works of the current NPP government should Ghanaians give him the nod in the 2024 polls.

He said this in an interview with the media on Sunday, March 24, 2024, during the inauguration of NPP's Ashanti Regional campaign.

Stressing the need to vote massively for the NPP in the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum emphasized the rich experience, dedication, competence, and innovations the party's flagbearer is bringing on board.

Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum revealed that the NPP's flagbearer will continue to provide free quality education for Ghanaians, just as President Akufo-Addo has done.

"NPP had a plan to transform Ghana through quality, accessible, and affordable education. We have already laid a solid foundation, and Dr. Bawumia is ready and committed to building on that foundation he helped to lay."

"I am reminding Ghanaians that education will be a key deciding factor in the 2024 polls, so I am appealing to them to vote massively for the NPP for better education."

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.