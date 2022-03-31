51 minutes ago

Member of the Black Stars management committee Samuel Osei Kuffour says that the team will do wonders at the 2022 World Cup tournament.

Ghana booked their place at the mundial becoming the first African country to pick the first of the five African slot on Tuesday.

The Black Stars piped fierce rivals Nigeria to the sole ticket after drawing 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium with Thomas Partey's goal enough to send Ghana through at the expense of Nigeria.

This was after the first leg of the game finished 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi with Ghana qualifying via the away goal rule.

Speaking to the media, the former Black Stars defender congratulated the players for their explosive display in the two-legged tie against Nigeria to secure qualification, adding the team will do wonders at the tournament later this year.

“The World Cup is the biggest stage and every player wants to be there, you fought a good fight and I am proud of your performance. Every legend is proud and I can say Ghana will do wonders in Qatar”.

Ghana will on Friday know their group opponents at the Qatar World Cup which will come off in November this year.