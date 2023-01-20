1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong says agriculture will play a major role in his transformational agenda for the country if elected President of Ghana.

Kennedy Agyapong envisions using the Northern part of the country as the food basket of Africa.

“If you vote me today or elect me as President of Ghana, I will use the five regions of the north, Afram and Accra plains to feed the whole of Africa,” he promised.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, the Assin Central legislator stressed that Ghana can see real socio-economic development if agriculture is boosted.

“We have arable lands here, and we are saying we are poor. We are not poor, we need a push and enlightenment. People must have confidence, so we take our destiny into our own hands and the sky will be the limit”, the presidential aspirant added.

In 2022, Mr. Agyapong opened up on his presidential ambitions on the ticket of the NPP saying he is the best option as presidential candidate for the party in the next general elections.

He said he will be leveraging on his philanthropism, honesty, love for humanity and most importantly his desire to develop the country.

For Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, any attempt by the NPP to field Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen will spell doom for the party.

He argued that, NPP needs someone like him if it wants to retain power and break the eight-year election cycle jinx.

The vociferous legislator is convinced voters are ready to rally behind him given his traits and personal qualities.

Source: citifmonline