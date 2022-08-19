1 hour ago

The Chairman of the Black Galaxies Management Committee, Dr. Tony Aubynn is confident his team will overcome Nigeria in the last round of the CHAN qualifiers to reach the tournament in Algeria next year.

Ghana defeated Benin 4-0 on aggregate in the first round of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.

The Black Galaxies will host Nigeria in the 1st leg qualifier against Nigeria at the Cape Coast stadium on August 28, 2022, before playing the second leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

“We are quite ready for Nigeria, we are not going to relax until we have overcome Nigeria," the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member said as reported by Citi Sports.

"I know they are very serious about us given the history…we are also motivated to do what we know best,” he added.

The Black Galaxies are also expected to engage in a four-nation tournament ahead of the game against Nigeria.