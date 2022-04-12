35 minutes ago

Ghana is without a substantive coach as the four man team that qualified the country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have ended their task.

After Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit with Otto Addo being made the coach whiles George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani were made assistant coaches.

Irish born Ghanaian, Chris Hughton was appointed as the Technical Advisor to Otto Addo in a hurriedly assembled technical team for the World Cup play off against Nigeria in February.

After securing qualification for Ghana against Nigeria in a two legged tie, their reign ended with Ghana yet to appoint a substantive coach but GFA's spokesperson Henry Asante Twum says that will soon change.

“I do not think it will take much time. They are in communication with the individuals concerned, having regular discussions with their employers, and many factors are being considered. But, again, the government of Ghana is the employer of the coach of the Black Stars and here is the case where we had four coaches qualifying us for the World Cup." he told Kumasi based Luv FM in an interview.

“In terms of contractual engagement, a lot will go into it, so it’s tough to discuss these things. So, engagements are still ongoing, and I’m sure we will communicate our position as soon as a decision is made,” he said.

The Black Stars will play their first group match at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th and finally facing Uruguay on December 2.