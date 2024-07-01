2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku attributes his remarkable success at Leicester City to the guidance of former coach Enzo Maresca, who has recently taken up a new role at Chelsea.

After a challenging stint with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, Issahaku joined Leicester on loan before the start of the last season.

The 20-year-old thrived at Leicester, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists in the Championship, significantly contributing to the club's promotion to the Premier League.

In a recent interview, Issahaku expressed his gratitude to Maresca for instilling confidence and providing clear direction throughout the season.

"I think it is the confidence he gave me, how he guided me during the league," Issahaku shared on Joy Prime, reflecting on Maresca's impactful coaching.

"When I got the opportunity, I gained more confidence. That was why it was easier to perform as I did. It was just something that I was not surprised about."

Although Maresca will no longer be at Leicester, with Steve Cooper now taking over as coach, Issahaku's gratitude and the confidence he gained from Maresca's guidance remain evident.

The young winger is poised to continue his strong form in the upcoming Premier League season.