28 minutes ago

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will have to bide his time at his club side Sporting Lisbon as he will play with the team B coming season.

The 18-year-old forward was part of the senior team's pre-season training exercise in Algarve and featured in several friendly matches.

He played in friendly matches against AS Roma and Sevilla and missed a penalty kick as the Spanish side won a pre-season friendly.

Issahaku failed to convince Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim in pre-season and will have to cut his teeth with the team B.

His return to the team B does not mean the door to the senior side is closed as he can be handed a chance as and when necessary.

The former Steadfast FC player joined the Portuguese side in March this year on a five year deal and is yet to make a competitive debut for the Portuguese side.

He was part of the Black Stars squad for the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon and also played in the 2022 World Cup play -offs against Nigeria.