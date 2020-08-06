7 minutes ago

Ghanaian youth international, Ibrahim Danlad has expressed his willingness to learn rather than to compete as he readies to make a return to Parent club Asante Kotoko ahead of the start of new season.

The 17-year old former Black Starlet goalkeeper ended his impressive loan spell with Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday, and is set to go back to Kotoko where he has to compete with captain Felix Annan and first choice goalie Kwame Baah.

But speaking in an interview with Kumasi based OTEC FM, the teen shot-stopper disclosed that he is unfazed by competition, claiming that he is interested in learning fromthe experience shot-stoppers.

“I’m not afraid of competition though but I’m a young goalkeeper and ready to learn from [Felix and Kwame Baah] because they were in the game before me,” Danlad said.

“I’m not back to compete; I’m coming to work hard and just stay calm and put up my best anytime I will be given the opportunity. I’m preparing myself for the future,” he added.

Ibrahim’s loan spell at Berekum Chelsea based was hugely impressive, featuring in all but one of the club’s 15 games played and keeping an incredible 8 clean sheets.