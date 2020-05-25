1 hour ago

Ghanaian Youngster, Jonah Osabutey has been adjudged the player of the season for Belgian top-flight club Royal Excel Mouscron.

The former Ghana U20 and Tema Youth attacker has been crowned the 2019/20 season's best player for the Stade Le Canonnier outfit after a sterling campaign during his loan spell.

The 21-year-old beat competition from his teammates Deni Hocko and Jean Butez after polling 50.8% of the total votes casted on the club's official website.

He joined Royal Excel Mouscron on a season-long loan deal from German Bundesliga side SV Werder Bremen with an option to buy last summer.

Osabutey had a tremendous debut season at the Belgian club after netting five goals with three assists in 22 appearances.

Before joining Royal Excel Mouscron, he had scored twelve (12) goals in 27 games for Werder Bremen II side.

Osabutey was a member of the Ghana U20 squad that failed to qualify for the 2017 CAF U17 Cup of Nations.