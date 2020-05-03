1 hour ago

Ghanaian Youth star, Emmanuel Lomotey has has revealed his desire to play for Spanish giants FC Barcelona in future.

According to the former Dreams FC midfielder, the Catalan based side is his dream club and playing at the Camp Nou will a a happy moment in his life.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi FM in the Ashanti Regional capital, the 22-year old expressed optimism about his ambition

"I want to play at the Camp Nou", Lomotey said.

"Barcelona is my dream club and playing for them will be a happy moment in my life because it is the club I support and I know it will happen one day," the midfielder added.

Lomotey is currently plying his trade with Spanish second-tier club Extremadura.

He joined them from Ghana Premier League side Dreams after helping Ghana to clinch the 2017 WAFU Cup.

The talented midfielder was farmed out to the Villarreal 'B' two seasons ago but returned to Extremadura last season after his parent club earned a promotion to the La Liga 2.

His glittering performances for the Segunda side has seen him pop up on the radar of three clubs in Europe.

Portuguese side SC Braga, FC Metz from France and Union Berlin of German are reportedly following his exploits at the Spanish second-tier club.