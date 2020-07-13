2 hours ago

Ghanaian Youth international, Samuel Obeng recorded his name on the Score-sheet for Spanish lower tier side Real Oviedo in their 4-2 victory of Real Zaragoza in the 2019/20 Spanish Segunda Division on Sunday.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring for Oviedo in the 15th minute of the fixture away at Estadio de la Romareda for the visitors before doubling their lead through Marco Sangalli just on the half time mark.

The 2-0 could have been increased but Rodri wasted a penalty just two minutes after the break.

Edgar Barcenas, however, ensured that happened for Real Oviedo in the 79th minute followed by Alfredo Ortuno who made the score 4-0 on the 89th minutes to put the beyond Real Zaragoza.

Zaragoza will, however, put up a last gasp show to score two quick goals on the 90th minute through Miguel Linares and a penalty from Shinji Kagawa.

The goals were late to snatch any point for Real Zaragoza who occupy 3rd with 62 points from 40 matches with Real Oviedo at 14th with 50 points.