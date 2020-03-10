17 minutes ago

The founder and leader of God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, popularly known as Eagle’s Cathedral has justified his failed prophecy that Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day celebration will be marred with blood.

According to the controversial Prophet, the demonic plot was saved by former President John Dramani Mahama - but failed to give patent details of what the former first gentleman of the land actually did.

He explained that the ex-president who missed the 63rd Independence Day celebration in Kumasi saved the bloody day plotted.

"For him to escape the ceremony was spiritually planned. It would have been a bloody time for us. God saved him because there are purposes ahead of him and great things ahead of him. So when he didn't show up it was not my worry at all, and I knew and understood the reason why God stopped him from not coming to the anniversary,” he said.

Former Presidents John Dramani Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings were conspicuously missing at the celebration event to mark 63 years of Ghana’s independence from British rule.

A picture went viral of the vacant chair reserved for the former President when the ceremony was for the first time since Ghana’s independence being marked in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.

Source: Peace News