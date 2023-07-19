2 hours ago

Veteran Ghanaian actor Chris Ekow Jones has passed away.

The news of his death was confirmed to GhanaWeekend by legendary Ghanaian actor, Abeiku Nyame, better known as Jagger Pee.

According to Jagger Pee, Jones who starred in the popular TV series “Sun City” and “Chorkor Trotro,” died on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

He was a popular actor who was known for his versatile performances.

He was a regular actor on “Sun City” and “Chorkor Trotro,” and he also appeared in several other television series and movies.

Chris Ekow Jones’ death is the latest in a string of losses for the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

He follows the recent deaths of fellow actors Psalm Adjeteyfio, Ekow Blankson, and Prince Yawson aka Waakye.

All four actors were known for their roles in popular Ghanaian TV series.

Source: citifmonline