Ghanaian entrepreneur, Farouk Khailann has been appointed as the Secretary General of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders.

The announcement was made through a press release in UAE on 15th December after broader consultation of the interim board and key stakeholders of the chamber.

According to the organization, Farouk Khailann brings 12 years of experience in organizational transformation, strategic management and a rich network in the global business ecosystem.

His new role will ensure that he coordinates and facilitates major GCBL projects geared towards developing stronger and sustainable engagement strategies for the chamber members and also implementation of initiatives that will significantly impact the growth of businesses globally.

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders is a coalition of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders at all levels who share a common vision: the sustainable well-being of business leaders, their businesses and growth of the global economy.

With a global office in UAE, the Chamber fosters a vibrant and interconnected business community where collaboration surges capacity; education enhances ability and advocacy influences authority.

Farouk Khailann is the Chief Executive Officer of Premium Africa Holdings. Premium Africa Holdings is an Africa focused investment holding company with assets and projects in Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and the UAE.

The company operates in the areas of construction, ICT, mining, agribusiness, energy and investment consultancy. Premium Africa holdings has also partnered with American music star Akon for his Akon Lighting Africa project in Liberia.

Farouk Khailann currently works closely with offices of five African presidents on various interventions geared toward the economic transformation of their respective countries.

He was named by the West Africa Leadership Development Centre as one of the top ten emerging leaders in West Africa and adjudged the young entrepreneur of the year for 2019.

Farouk Khailann was awarded the Order of the Noble Hand of Honor by the Pan African Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development Centre in September 2019, alongside the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia and other global leaders.

Farouk Khailann was also adjudged the best consultant for 2019 at the 40 under 40 awards, one of Ghana’s most competitive award schemes.