4 hours ago

He simply cannot stop scoring as once again Ghanaian-born Portuguese attacker Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah was on the score sheet for his side Kriens in a high scoring 4-4 draw game against Grasshopper Club Zurich at the Stadion Kleinfeld.

It was the away side Grasshoppers who opened the floodgates as they got off with a flyer in the game.

They shot into the lead in the first half hour with a brace from Nassim Ben Khalifa and a goal from Fabio Fehr.

It was Asumah who started the redemption exercise for his team as he pulled a goal back for his side in the 31st minute to make it 3-1 and give the host some hope.

The host upped the ante and Igor Tadic grabbed a brace in the 37th and 59th minute respectively to restore parity as the game became 3-3.

Kriens were pegged back in the game as Mychell Chagas sent the away side into a 4-3 lead from the spot.

The home side were unrelenting as they got the deserving equalizer in the 74th minute through Iridon Berisha.

After which they pushed on for all the three points but the away side was very resolute as both teams shared the spoils.

Ghanaian interest Abubakar-Ankrah lasted the full duration of the game and has now netted 15 goals in 34 outings this term.