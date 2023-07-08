1 hour ago

CS Marítimo, a Portuguese club, has officially announced the acquisition of Ghanaian attacker Francis Cann.

The winger has inked a two-year contract with the club and is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming football season.

"Francis Cann is now a player for Marítimo. The 25-year-old Ghanaian-born winger has committed to the Biggest of the Isles for the next two seasons," the club stated.

Cann's football journey in Portugal began in the 2016/2017 season when he represented Vizela at the junior level.

Throughout his career, the left-footed player has maintained a strong connection with Vizela, even during his loan spells with Vitória SC, CD Mafra, and most recently, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hazam, where he played alongside Joel Tagueu.

During the 2021/2022 season, Cann played a crucial role in Vizela's promotion to the Primeira Liga, featuring in 32 games across all competitions and scoring five goals.

CS Marítimo warmly welcomed Francis Cann to the club, expressing their hopes that he would contribute to their pursuit of glory.

With his past performances showcasing his talent and value to previous clubs, Cann will be eager to make an immediate impact and secure a spot in the starting eleven for his new team.

The Ghanaian attacker's move to CS Marítimo marks a significant step in his career as he embraces new challenges and opportunities in Portuguese football.