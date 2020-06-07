3 hours ago

Ghanaian attacker, Francis Narh has been named player of the month of May by his club Slavia Mozyr after his blistering start to life in the Belarusian top flight.

The 26-year old has enjoyed a good run of form for his side since joining the club last summer.

Narh was on the score sheet again as Mozyr suffered a 3-1 defeat to Neman Grodno in the Belarusian Premier League on Saturday.

This continues his rich vein of form this season has seen him bagged in four goals in Eleven(11) outings so far.

He has also earned four man of the match awards in the 11 matches he has featured in since the start of the campaign.

The former Ghanaian Youth star joined Mozyr in 2019 after leaving Turkish side Kardemir Karabuskpor.