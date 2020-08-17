5 hours ago

Newly-promoted Austrian Bundesliga side SV Ried have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil ahead their 2020-21 top flight campaign.

The former BA United man joined the No Worries Arena outfit on a two-year contract on Monday after passing a mandatory medical.

The 24-year old winger who is the senior brother of KRC Genk forward Joseph Paintsil, became a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Admira Wacker last season.

He becomes the second Ghanaian on the books of the Austrian club after defender Kennedy Boateng.

Paintsil spent two seasons at the BSFZ Arena, making 35 appearances for Admira and scoring three goals in the process.

The pacy attacker joined Admira Wacker from Finnish side FF Jaro in the summer of 2018.