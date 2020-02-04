3 hours ago

Ghanaian-born Belgium youth international Francis Amuzu scored one and assisted another for Anderlecht in their big Belgian Pro Jupiler League win over KAS Eupen on Sunday night.

The Belgian U21 international superbly set up Michael Murillo for the opening goal in the 9th minute as Anderlecht triggered a good start to the game.

KAS Eupen defender Jordi Amat was sent off in the 15th minute for a professional foul and Michel Vlap buried the resulting penalty.

The Belgian giants capitalized on the numerical advantage with Marko Pjaca grabbing the third in the 25th minute before former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany scored the fourth ten minutes later.

Michael Murillo then assisted Amuzu for the fifth goal in the 52nd minute as the game continued to be a one-sided affair.

Against the run of play, Jonathean Bolingi pulled a goal back for KAS Eupen in the 77th minute before Zakaria Bakalli restored the five-goal difference with the sixth for Anderlecht in the 90th minute.

Amzu is eligible to play for the Black Stars despite representing Belgium at the various youth national team levels.