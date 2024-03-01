2 hours ago

Lalas Abubakar, the Ghanaian-born defender, has achieved United States citizenship, marking a significant milestone a decade after relocating to America.

The 29-year-old, formerly of the University of Ghana, made the move to the United States in 2014 to pursue both his academic and soccer aspirations.

He joined the University of Daytona Soccer team, Dayton Flyers, where he honed his skills for two years before being drafted into Major League Soccer.

Abubakar's journey in the MLS began with Columbus Crew, following stints with Charlotte Eagles and Michigan Bucks.

The Ghanaian center-back showcased his talent during his two-year tenure with Crew before moving on to Colorado Rapids in 2019, where he has since become an integral part of the team.

Throughout his time in the league, Abubakar has consistently demonstrated his defensive prowess and leadership qualities, earning him recognition as one of the most experienced Ghanaian players in the MLS.

Now, with his United States citizenship secured, he is eligible to represent the Yankees at the international level, a testament to his dedication and hard work.

Although he missed Colorado Rapid's season opener against Portland Timbers, Abubakar is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming matches, with a potential start against Nashville on Sunday.