9 hours ago

Ghanaian boxer Jacob Dickson has announced his retirement from the sport in the wake of the sudden passing of his recent opponent, Ernest Akushey, popularly known as Bahubali.

Dickson, who fought Akushey at the Bukom Boxing Arena on September 12, said he has been left deeply shaken by the incident. He revealed in an interview with GhanaWeb that the tragedy has forced him to reconsider his future.

“I’m done with boxing. I’ll find something else to do,” he said, expressing sorrow over the loss.

Although the exact cause of death is still under investigation, early reports suggest Akushey may have suffered internal injuries during the bout. His passing has reignited conversations about the adequacy of medical and safety protocols in Ghana’s boxing circles.

The tragedy comes just months after a similar incident in March, when Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju collapsed during a fight against Ghana’s Jon Mbanugu in Accra and died shortly after being rushed to hospital.

With Akushey’s death, the boxing fraternity is once again grappling with the dangers of the sport and renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety standards to protect fighters in the ring.