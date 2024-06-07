3 hours ago

A businessman from Ghana was found dead at his hotel in Seoul on Tuesday (June 4, 2024) while on a visit to attend an event related to the Korea-Africa Summit, police said.

A local media report said the unnamed man in his 50s, identified as a company official from Ghana, "was found dead at the hotel in Seoul's southern district of Gangnam on Tuesday morning."

The report added that "police found no signs of foul play."

Police suspect the man could have died from an illness.

The man had been on a visit to Seoul to attend a business counseling event taking place on the sidelines of the Korea-Africa Summit that kicked off Tuesday with delegations from 48 African nations, including 25 heads of state.

The Ghana Embassy in South Korea has yet to respond to GhanaWeb's request for more details.