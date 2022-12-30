3 hours ago

FIFA has called on member associations and football competition organisers to hold a minute of silence ahead of every football match this upcoming weekend and the week thereafter.

This is in solidarity with the family and friends, the Brazilian Football Association, Brazil and all football fans who are mourning the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, PELE.

In a letter sent to the Ghana Football Association on December 30, 2022, FIFA also stated that the flags at the World body's headquarters will be flown at half-mast.

In accordance with the request, the GFA has requested that a minute's silence is observed ahead of all betPawa Premier League, Access Bank Division One League and Malta Guinness Women's Premier League matches.

Below is the letter from FIFA signed by Secretary General Fatma Samoura:

"On 29 December 2022, the world of football lost its King.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento – affectionately known to the football community and to everyone beyond as Pelé – was a footballing icon like no other.

Pelé brought the magic of South American football to the world and gave meaning to the phrase “The Beautiful Game”.

He remains the only person in history to have won three FIFA World Cups. His incomparable imagination and skill on the pitch dazzled anyone lucky enough to have witnessed them, all while doing so with a smile on his face and warmth in his heart.

For as long as football is played, Pelé will be remembered, and he will be missed.

In solidarity with his family and friends, the Brazilian Football Association, Brazil and all football fans who loved him so dearly, the flags at FIFA headquarters will be flown at half-mast, and FIFA calls upon all competition organisers to hold a minute of silence ahead of every football match this upcoming weekend and the week thereafter.

FIFA kindly asks that this message be communicated to the relevant competition organisers accordingly."