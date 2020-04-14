2 hours ago

No one knows what has gotten to former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko midfielder,Charles Taylor nowadays as he seems to be suffering from some verbal diarrhea.

He has gone on another rampage after taking Nyaho Tamakloe and his former team mate Bernard Don Bortey to the cleaners the last time.

The creative midfielder seem to be talking tough in recent times with no consideration or whatsoever for any one.

Taylor has descended heavily on local coaches as liars,boot-lickers, incompetent,indecisive and a bunch of cowards.

In this latest Taylor corner on Asempa Fm he pulled no punches in a rant on local coaches, as he literally ripped them apart some of whom shaped and horned his awesome talent and saw his rise to the very top.

The 38 year old asserted that appointing local coaches to handle the national teams is a waste of everybody's time as they can't make decisions on their own and are easily influenced and manipulated

“The whole world, its Ghanaian coaches that cringe and bootlick. Some go to camp and when its evident they have no money to even buy water, they deny when it comes to the limelight," he fumed on Asempa FM.

“It’s senseless, if we don’t change we will never match up to the White coaches who are firm and independent minded.

“Ghanaian Coaches are worthless, they cannot even take decisions on their own, management force players on them which they cannot refuse. When results go south, they will even accept the blame when they didn’t even cause it”

“They are liars, no Ghanaian Coach can deny not being forced to select a player by a management member. But they will deny and say its their own decision. They are liars.

“They don’t have the balls to stand for what is right. That is why the expatriate coaches come and go because they don’t tolerate these things."he said.