55 minutes ago

Ghana defender Benjamin Essel has signed a two-year deal with Austrian third tier club FC Mauerwerk.

The exciting left back moves to the Regional League East side as a free agent from Maltese outfit Naxxar Lions.

He is expecting to add more bite to the Vienna-based side as they prepared for that 2021/22 season.

Essel, 25, is expected to make the Mauerwerk left side of defence very vibrant as it was one of their biggest problems last season.

He previously played played for Modena Calcio, Silema Wanderers and a host of other clubs.