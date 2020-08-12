3 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Benson Anang has returned to his Slovakian club MŠK Žilina after a three month quarantine in Ghana.

The 20 year old right full back had been stucked in Ghana due to travel restrictions imposed by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He admits that he initially struggled to cope with the food and acclimatize well in Slovakia but after returning to the Eastern European country he feels he is ok now.

According to Annang he is yet to get to the required levels of fitness as he had been training on his own while back home in Ghana but can say he is 85% ready to play.

Just two weeks ago, after three months of quarantine, 20-year-old right back Benson Anang joined the MŠK Žilina team.

The Ghanaian defender has been has been talking about his readiness to play for his side and the pain in watching his teammates play in Europe while he was stuck in his native country Ghana.

"On Saturday we start the league with the first match (it was played after the deadline). I returned to Žilina two weeks ago after a three-month domestic quarantine."

"I immediately saw the difference between my readiness and the readiness of the other guys. For three months, I prepared only individually."

"However, I look at myself and I think I am already 85% ready. However, I see that the guys are even better prepared for the next match, especially mentally."

Asked whether he can play the full 90 minutes he responded that it will have to take some time as all along he has been training individually.

"Of course. I was quarantined at home, I didn't play any matches, I only trained individually. After returning, I played only 30 minutes for the flat, so I still need at least a week to catch up." he added

The Ghanaian defender joined the Slovakian giants on a five-year deal in 2018.