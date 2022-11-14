3 hours ago

Ghanaian center-back Blessing Shine Agbomadzi helped his Moroccan side ASFAR clinch the second edition of the CAF Women's Champions League title on Sunday after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Hasaacas Ladies defender was imperious at the back as he helped his Moroccan side trounce Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies 4-0 who defeated her Hasaacas Ladies side last year for the maiden edition.

Blessing lasted the entire duration of the game in the final match that was played at the Prince Moulaye Abdellah Stadium.

The Moroccans romped to an emphatic victory as Fatima Tagnaouti opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the game before Ibtissam Jraidi grabbed a second-half hat-trick to wrap up the results.

Blessing Shine Agbomadzi was part of the Hasaacas Ladies' team that reached the finals of the maiden edition last season before losing 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns and thus becomes the first Ghanaian woman to win the CAF Women's Champions League trophy.

The former Black Princess defender joined Association sportive des Forces armées royales(ASFAR) recently after departing Hasaacas Ladies as a free agent.